ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Wednesday after a shooting on Bay Street.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the 21-year-old victim was shot at least once in the lower body while driving around 4:30 p.m. He was not at the scene when officers arrived, but walked into Rochester General Hospital an hour later with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the shooting and the reason behind the delay in hospitalization. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.