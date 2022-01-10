                                                 
January 15 2022 08:15 pm

Rochester man has ‘serious’ injuries from multiple gunshot wounds, RPD investigating

(News 8 WROC file photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating after a Rochester man suffered serious injuries from multiple gunshot wounds Monday.

Authorities say Rochester police officers responded to the area of Avenue A and Hollenbeck Street around11:30 a.m. for the report of shots fired and the possibility of a male shooting victim.

Officials say officers discovered evidence of shots being fired at the scene, but no victim.

Police say a short time later, a 36-year-old male city resident arrived at Rochester General Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities say the man is being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

