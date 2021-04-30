Rochester man has life-threatening injuries after shooting on city’s northeast side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting on the city’s northeast side Thursday.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Arch Street around 9:30 p.m. for the report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a 65-year-old male city resident who had been shot at least once in the upper body.

The man was was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening, officials say.

Police say this investigation is ongoing with no suspects currently in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

