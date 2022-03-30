ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was sentenced to prison for selling ghost guns, federal officials announced Wednesday.

According to U.S. Attorney Trini Ross, 20-year-old Nijesh Gurung was convicted of manufacturing and dealing in firearms without a license and he will serve one year in prison.

According to prosecutors, Gurung sold five ghost guns between July 27 and September 28 in 2020 to an undercover officer.

The personal-made firearms, which had no known manufacturer, model, or serial number, were sold for as little past $1,100 and as much as $1,600.

Officials say in October 2020, investigators executed a search warrant at his Tacoma Street residence and recovered an unknown caliber semiautomatic pistol with no serial number, 29 rounds of ammunition, and other parts and accessories used in ghost gun production.