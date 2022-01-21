Rochester man going to prison for possessing hundreds of images of child porn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was sentenced to serve 30 months in prison, and 10 years supervised release, for possessing child pornography, federal officials announced Friday.

According to U.S. Attorney Trini Ross, 39-year-old Joshua Vandervoort was sentenced following a conviction of possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors.

In addition to prison time and supervised release, Vandervoort was ordered to pay $42,000 in restitution to the victims.

Authorities say Vandervoort had approximately 450 images of child pornography on a laptop computer. According to prosecutors, some of the images included prepubescent minors or minors under 12 years old, and depicted the minors being subjected to violence.