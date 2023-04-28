ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man found guilty on multiple child pornography charges was sentenced to spend 40 years in prison Friday.

According to prosecutors, James Oliver Young, 54, used the name “Ollie Young” to communicate with a minor on Facebook. He and a co-defendant, Rebecca Wilson, had sexual relations with that child multiple times.

Police seized two of Wilson’s cell phones, where they found videos of child pornography involving a second minor victim.

Wilson previously pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography. Prosecutors said she created the video’s at Young’s request, sending them to him via Facebook. She has not yet been sentenced.

Young was convicted of enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, conspiracy to produce child pornography, and production and receipt of child pornography.