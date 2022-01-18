Rochester man gets 15 years in prison for fentanyl trafficking, causing overdose

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking drugs and causing a non-fatal overdose, federal officials announced Tuesday.

According to U.S. Attorney Trini Ross, Soroush Hamedi, 27 of Rochester, was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Federal authorities say Hamedi was part of a group who ran a drug house on Weaver Street in Rochester where he and others sold fentanyl and cocaine between January 2018 and February 2020.

Officials say a search warrant at Hamedi’s house on Dale Street in Rochester on February 25, 2020 uncovered a plastic bag containing 10 grams of fentanyl.

Authorities also said Hamedi admitted selling fentanyl to a 27-year-old woman who later suffered a non-fatal overdose.