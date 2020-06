ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 22-year-old man from Rochester is going to prison for 15 years for stealing 94 guns.

Prosecutors said Dakota Sarfaty broke into a gun shop in Spencerport with two others men in 2018. He also has to pay more than $40,000 in restitution.

The assistant U.S. Attorney said many of the guns were sold on the streets of Rochester. Only 31 of the guns have been recovery.