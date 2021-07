Overcast dominates for much of today ahead of a bout of heavy rain to move in later this afternoon and evening. A near-stationary front will meander across the Northeast and a large low-pressure system will bring a 24 hour period of rain. The showers advance slowly from southwest to northeast and increase in area and rate through midnight. Some heavy rain will be possible for the early morning hours Sunday. Questions still remain on exactly where some bands of rain set up that could lead to flooding through early Saturday afternoon. Temperatures remain in the 60s to low 70s for much of the day.

The low starts to pull out Saturday evening and that will signal an end to the rain from west to east. We may get lucky enough to see rain end by dinner for those Saturday evening plans. Skies could even clear heading overnight into Sunday morning. High pressure across the Upper Great Lakes will nose into Western New York and should provide for a mostly sunny start. Clouds increase in the afternoon with just an isolated rain chance, but most of the day will remain rain free. Highs climb back into the lower to middle 80s.