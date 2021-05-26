Rochester man found guilty in 2018 York Street murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man charged with shooting two people in 2018 has been found guilty of murder.

Joseph Boykins Senior was convicted of second degree murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and more. Investigators say he shot his ex-girlfriend twice and Michael Earlsy eight times in 2018 on York Street in Rochester.

The two were taken to the hospital, where Earlsey later died.

Prosecutors say Boykins fled the scene and attempted to get rid of evidence and drugs before he was caught.

Boykins is scheduled to be sentenced on August 5.