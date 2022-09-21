ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was convicted for the 2020 murder of Chrishon Youmas, officials with the District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday.

On December 11, 2020, RPD officers responded to the area of Clifford Avenue and North Clinton Avenue, where they found Youmas, 24, suffering from one gunshot wound. After life-saving measures were attempted, Youmas was pronounced dead from one gunshot wound.

The next week, Tywayne Ivery was arrested for the murder. Officials said that Youmas was not the intended target.

Ivery was charged with murder in the second degree, as well as two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

On August 25, 2021, while Ivery was out on bail for those charges, he was arrested on an additional charge of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

On Wednesday, Ivery was convicted on all three weapon charges in addition to the murder charge.

“Tywayne Ivery has no regard for the members of our community, as he killed an innocent bystander,” said District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “Tywayne Ivery gave no thought to shooting a weapon, and senselessly took the life of Chrishon Youmas, an unintended target.”

Ivery will be sentenced on November 3.