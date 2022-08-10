ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Joseph Rivera Jr., a 22-year-old man who was the suspect in the murder of Heather Majors, has been found guilty of second-degree murder on Wednesday by a Monroe County Jury.

Authorities said that on July 10, Majors was stabbed at least 77 times with a hatchet and taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where she died from her injuries after two days.

Investigators identified Rivera as the suspect in the murder. He was then arrested and charged in September after being released on a parole hold.

“Heather Majors was a daughter, a sister, and a friend, and her life was brutally taken in an act of violence,” said District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “Joseph Rivera Jr.’s despicable actions took away a beloved woman from her family in an act of hostility.”

Rivera will be sentenced on September 14 in front of New York State Supreme Court Justice Renzi