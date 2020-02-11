Rochester man arrested after assault leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police say a city resident is facing multiple charges after a physical altercation left another man with life-threatening injuries.

Officials say officers responded to Smith Street around 12:30 p.m. Friday for the report of a man who had been severely beaten.

Upon arrival, officers found a 58-year-old Rochester man with significant head trauma that included stab wounds, police say.

He was transported to URMC where he is being treated for his injuries, which officials say are life-threatening.

Monday, police arrested 48-year-old Rochester resident Raymond Dukes in connection to the incident.

Dukes is charged with first degree assault, two counts of second degree assault, and three counts of unlawful imprisonment.

Dukes was booked in the Monroe County Jail and appeared in Rochester City Court Tuesday morning where he is being held without bail.