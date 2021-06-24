Rochester man charged with murder for fatal stabbing on Genesee Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder for a fatal stabbing on Genesee Street earlier this week.

36-year old Amos Hill has been charged with second degree murder in the death of 33-year old Michael Adams.

According to the Rochester Police Department, Hill engaged in a verbal altercation with Adams and used an 8 inch butcher knife to stab him in the left side of his neck which caused his death.

Officers responded to the area of 695 Genesee Street for the report of a stabbing around 2:30 a.m. on Monday. There, police discovered Adams suffering from a stab wound. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and Adams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hill was remanded to the Monroe county Jail and will be arraigned on these charges in Rochester City Court on Friday at 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.