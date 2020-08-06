Rochester man facing arson charges after setting police car on fire during a riot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is now being charged with a federal crime after he set a police car on fire during a riot on May 30.

Officials say that Christopher Tindal, 25, of Rochester was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit arson and arson. He faces at least five years in prison, and a maximum of 20 years and a $250,000 fine.

What originally started as a peaceful protest in response to the death of George Floyd turned into rioting that included vandalism, damaged property, looting and fires.

The police car that was set on fire was deemed to be a total loss, and after an investigation it was revealed that Tindal spoke with Dyshika McFadden, before the two intentionally set the RPD car on fire with an aerosol can and open flame. McFadden was previously charged with conspiracy to commit arson and arson.

The investigation included review of video footage including the City of Rochester blue light cameras, footage from a law enforcement area drone and Facebook live videos.