ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester resident Denzell D. Easter-Stevenson pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say on November 28, 2021, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence on Smith Street in Rochester, where they recovered the following:

approximately 41 grams of fentanyl and 4-ANPP

approximately 3.8 grams of fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl

approximately 1.1 grams of fentanyl and tramadol

108 glassine baggies of fentanyl packaged for sale

marijuana packaged for sale

approximately $1,207 in United States currency

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says they also recovered a semiautomatic pistol loaded with one round of ammunition, a magazine loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition, and a variety of ammunition was recovered.

The charge carries a minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of 40 years, and a $5 million fine. Easter-Stevenson’s sentencing is scheduled for October 2.