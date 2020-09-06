Rochester man faces murder charges in Herkimer County

WEBB, N.Y. (WROC) – State Police troopers were called to a reported home invasion on Saturday evening in Herkimer County in the town of Webb.

Troopers said this incident took place on Dan-Bar Acres Road shortly before 8:30 p.m.

NYSP identified the gunman as 43-year-old Stephen Swanton from Rochester. According to troopers, Swanton was involved in a verbal altercation with two people outside his residence.

The altercation stemmed from an earlier argument at a party near Swanton’s house. Troopers said the altercation escalated and Swanton shot both individuals with a handgun in his driveway.

Swanton was taken into custody by officers from the Town of Webb and Inlet Police Departments without incident.

State Police identified the victims as:

Scott R. Krempler, age 50 from Patterson, New York. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

William J. Robertello, age 55 from Oriskany, New York, was transported via LifeNet to Upstate University Hospital with a gunshot wound. He was treated and released.

Swanton was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder. He was arraigned via Skype and remanded to the Herkimer County Jail on no bail.

Webb Police, Town of Inlet Police, Herkimer County District Attorney’s Office, LifeNet and Old Forge Ambulance assisted State Police at the scene.

The investigation is continuing by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.