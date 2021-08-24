Rochester man faces 15-year sentence after pleading guilty to sex-trafficking by force

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While on probation in Monroe County, Peter Kiwitt was determined to be sex-trafficking a minor by coercion following an investigation by the RPD. Kiwitt pled guilty Tuesday.

U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced the 62-year-old Rochester man pled guilty to sex-trafficking by coercion. Kiwitt confessed to using the victim’s heroin addiction to force her to engage in commercial sex acts with men in Rochester.

Rochester Police Department officers began working on this investigation in 2019, after responding to the report of a fatal overdose involving a minor victim. At the time, Kiwitt called 911 and later told deputies on the scene he brought the minor victim back to his residence to engage in commercial sex acts with her.

According to authorities, Kiwitt is a registered sex offender in Monroe County. He is set to be sentenced on Monday, Nov. 22 at 9:15 a.m. Kiwitt faces is minimum sentence of 15 years on the sex-trafficking charge.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Governor Cuomo and Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul, change of power

Trending Stories

Destination NY
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss