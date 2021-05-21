Rochester man dropped off at Strong with gunshot wound

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a 31-year-old city man was dropped off at a hospital Friday with gunshot wound.

Police say officers responded to the area of St. Clair Street on the city’s west side at 11:17 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

While officers were investigating, police learned a 31-year-old man was dropped off at Strong Memorial Hospital was dropped off by a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Police say the victim is currently in stable condition.

Officials say there are no suspects in custody at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.