Rochester man dies from injuries sustained in May 12th shooting on city’s northeast side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man shot earlier this month on the city’s northeast side has died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

Police say 37-year-old Elfin Elliot was shot multiple times on Gladys Street on the night of May 12.

Officials say he was transported to University of Rochester Medical Center where he remained in critical condition. Police say he succumbed to his injuries Wednesday.

At this time, no person has been charged in Elliot’s murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7616 or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.