ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has died from injuries sustained in a shooting earlier this month, police officials announced Friday.

Authorities say 33-year-old Javon Sampson died Thursday at Strong Memorial Hospital where he was receiving treatment since being shot on April 9.

According to Rochester police, officers responded to 572 Chili Avenue around 5 p.m. on April 9 for the report of a person shot. That’s where officers discovered Sampson with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Officials say he was transported to Strong with life-threatening injuries at the time.

Police say this case is now a homicide investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157 or Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300.

There have now been 22 homicides in 2022 so far in the City of Rochester, according to police.

For context, last year was the deadliest year on record in Rochester history, and the city had 21 homicides from January 1, 2021, through April 22, 2021.