ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB/WROC) — A Rochester man was killed after being struck by a car just outside Highmark Stadium Monday night, the Orchard Park Police Department said.

Police said the collision happened on Southwestern Boulevard outside the stadium at around 8:30 p.m., just minutes after the Bills game kicked off. Officers said they found the man lying in the street.

The victim, a 65-year-old man, was taken to the Erie County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Orchard Park Police Department said on Facebook that a gray Toyota Camry left the scene heading east on Southwestern Boulevard. The suspect and the vehicle were found, but no further details have been released.

Orchard Park police told News 4 in Buffalo that the Erie County Sheriff’s Office traffic unit assisted at the scene. Police are still investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.