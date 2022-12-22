Police on the scene of Park Ave. and S. Goodman St (News 8 WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after getting struck by a car Thursday night in Rochester, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced.

Before 6:00 p.m., RPD officers were called to the intersection of Park Ave and S. Goodman St. for the report of a pedestrian struck motor vehicle accident.

Upon their arrival, the RPD says they located a male victim who appeared to have been struck by a motor vehicle. He was then transported to Strong Hospital, where according to the RPD, he was pronounced dead.

The RPD says they are currently withholding the identity of the victim and other details surrounding the incident as they continue their ongoing investigation. They say information will be released by the Rochester Police Major Crimes Unit at a later time.

