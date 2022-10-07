ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is in critical condition after being shot while inside a vacant residence on Austin Street late Thursday night.

According to police, responding officers arrived at the 100 block of Austin Street just after 10 p.m. to learn the victim was inside a locked residence by himself.

After making forced entry, officers located the 38-year-old city resident suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. He was quickly transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition, police say.

Investigators believe the location of the incident is a vacant residence and the suspect may have fired into the house, striking the victim.

Anyone with additional information is asked to dial 911.

Rochester police search for evidence around the taped-off home on Austin Street. (News 8 Photo)

