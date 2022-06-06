ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Frank Campbell, 41, was convicted by a Monroe County Jury on several counts of sexual abuse involving a child, officials announced Monday.

According to federal prosecutors, the man was convicted on the following charges:

Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree

Two counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the Second Degree

Two counts of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree

Three counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the Third Degree

Endangering the Welfare of a Child for ongoing sexual abuse

The incidents occurred between October 6, 2017 and November 20, 2020, according to authorities.

Campbell will be sentenced on July 6 in front of State Supreme Court Justice Renzi.

“Frank Campbell is a predator who will now be held accountable for his horrific ongoing sexual abuse,” said Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “Sexually abusing a child, is beyond reprehensible, I am glad we were able bring him to justice.”