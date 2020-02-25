Rochester man convicted of sex trafficking, child pornography given 25 years

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man who was convicted of sex trafficking and more, was sentenced on Tuesday.

30-year-old Ray Davis was convicted of:

two counts of sex trafficking

one count of sex trafficking conspiracy

two counts of production of child pornography

two counts of distribution of child pornography

According to U.S. Attorneys Melissa Marangola and Meghan McGuire, who prosecuted the case, Davis ran a sex trafficking operation with co-defendant Marcus Brown in 2015. They said the two “prayed upon and exploited teenagers who were homeless and vulnerable, coercing them to engage in commercial sex acts.”

They argue that Davis and Brown worked together to post sexually explicit photos of minors and posted them on an online advertisement page often use to solicit sexual services. The site has since been taken down by the Department of Justice.

Davis was sentenced to serve 25 years in prison. Charges remain pending against Brown.