Rochester man convicted of second degree rape

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Rancy Johnson, 21, was convicted on Wednesday for a rape assault that occurred in the Town of Greece in 2020.

Johnson was convicted by a jury of one count of rape in the second degree for the rape of a child under 15.

“Rancy Johnson is a sexual offender who preyed on a child,” Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said. “Today’s verdict proves that when it comes to child and sexual abuse, the entire law enforcement community will work tirelessly to hold the offender accountable. If you know or suspect a child may be in danger, I urge you to call law enforcement or Bivona Child Advocacy Center.”

Johnson will be sentenced on February 14th, 2021. Johnson also has three additional weapon indictments pending and faces potential deportation.