ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography, the United States Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Prosecutors say between August 2021 and February 2022, Rivera-Reyes had sexual intercourse with a minor victim on an almost daily basis, knowing that the victim was a minor. During this time, the U.S. Attorney’s office says Rivera-Reyes produced multiple videos of himself engaging in sexual intercourse with the minor victim.

At the time of his arrest, Rivera-Reyes was on parole for a March 1995 conviction of murder in the second degree.

The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, and a maximum of 30 years. Sentencing is scheduled for October 2.