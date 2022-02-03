Rochester man convicted of murder in fatal 2020 shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Monroe County Jury convicted 28-year-old Tory Aldridge of murder on Wednesday for fatally shooting a city resident on his porch near Sanders Street in March 2020, District Attorney Sandra Doorley announced Thursday.

According to prosecutors, Aldridge approached a house and shot 49-year-old Norris Jay in the torso. The shooting happened in front of the victim’s 10-year-old nephew, officials say.

Investigators from the Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit identified the man as the assailant and arrested him two months later.

Aldridge’s case was prosecuted by Special Assistant District Attorney Hillary Langdon.

“Yesterday’s conviction is a direct result of the courage and strength of the young witnesses who faced their uncle’s murderer in court,” Langdon said. “Aldridge murdered Jay without regard to human life, or the trauma left on Mr. Jay’s loved ones. It is the hope of the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office that Norris Jay’s family can find comfort that Tory Aldridge faces a life sentence for this vicious crime.”

In addition to second degree murder, the assailant faces two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of reckless endangerment. Aldridge is scheduled to be sentenced on March 17, 2022.