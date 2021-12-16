Rochester man convicted of murder for fatal Dewey Avenue shooting

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Jeremiah Barley, 27, was convicted Thursday of a murder that happened in May 2020.

Barley was convicted of second degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree for the death of Dakota Podlaski.

“Dakota Podlaski was a 20-year-old unintended victim who was caught in the crossfire of Jeremiah Barley’s violent actions,” District Attorney Sandra Doorley said. “Jeremiah Barley had no regard for human life when he chose to fire shots out of a moving vehicle. During these violent times in our community, we must do everything in our power to secure justice. It is our hope that Mr. Podlaski’s friends and family feel justice in today’s jury verdict.”

Barley is scheduled to be sentenced in January.