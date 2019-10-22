Rochester man convicted of murder a year after Second Street shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester man accused of shooting and killing a man has been convicted of murder.

33-year-old Jaquan Moore was convicted of murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon for the death of Amos Harring.

In October of last year Moore got into a verbal fight with Harring and his friend — who he then threatened. Police said the two later met up on Second Street and that’s where Moore shot Harring in the head.

He was arrested in Chicago nine days later and will be sentenced in December.

