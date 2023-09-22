ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man convicted of leading was sentenced to over 17 years in prison, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say Jancarlos Gonzalez-Rivera, 37, was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and distribute, more than 400 grams of more of fentanyl. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says this conviction was for Gonzalez-Rivera’s role as the leader of a large, long-standing illegal narcotics ring that operated in Rochester.

Investigators say between 2018 and 2020, Gonzalez-Rivera and others sold fentanyl. His specific role, according to prosecutors, included the following:

Communicating with suppliers to arrange deliveries

Arranging drugs and drug proceeds to be stored at locations throughout Rochester

Bagging and processing fentanyl for distribution to customers and co-conspirators

Distributing fentanyl

In April of 2020, multiple search warrants were executed in relation to the investigation. Prosecutors say this included one of Gonzalez-Rivera’s stash houses. Investigators said the following were recovered:

982 grams of fentanyl

67 grams of heroin

Three hand guns

Drug paraphernalia

Nearly $225,000 in cash

According to prosecutors, Gonzalez-Rivera was ordered to forfeit three firearms, as well as $225,000 in cash, and jewelry that was seized from his house — that was valued at approximately $118,000.

At Gonzalez-Rivera’s home, police found nearly $9,800, and numerous pieces of jewelry — including two Rolex watches valued at $55,000 and $35,000.