ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was convicted in connection with a triple shooting that happened back in 2020.

According to Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley, 38-year-old Tyrell Bradly was sentenced to 14 years in the New York State Department of Corrections plus 5 years of post-release supervision.

On April 5, 2020, Bradley used an illegal pistol and fired gunshots into a group of people who were on Lyell Avenue in the City of Rochester.

Three people were struck by gunfire before Bradley fled the scene at excessive speeds when he was noticed by the Rochester Police Department. He fled into a city residence nearby and was apprehended by officers.

During the investigation, RPD officers arrested Tyrell Bradley, and located a loaded handgun and 35 bags of illegal narcotics.

“With dangerously high numbers of gun crimes and overdoses in our community, we will continue to hold these violent offenders accountable,” said Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “Tyrell Bradley’s reckless actions could have taken lives when he fired his weapon. He will have the next fourteen years to think about the damage he caused this city through his illegal firearm and drug activity.”