Rochester man convicted for forcing minor into sex trafficking for heroin

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man will serve 15 years in prison after being convicted of forcing a minor to engage in sex trafficking in exchange for heroin, federal officials announced Monday.

According to U.S. Attorney Trini Ross, 63-year-old Peter Kiwitt will serve 15 years in prison and 15 years of supervised release after he was convicted of sex trafficking by coercion.

Authorities say in January 2019, Rochester police officers responded to the report of a fatal overdose involving a minor.

Officials say the owner of the house found the minor dead on his floor and called 911. He then told investigators that he brought the minor to his house to engage in “commercial sex acts” with her.

Federal prosecutors say that the investigation determined Kiwitt, a registered sex offender, used the victim’s addiction to heroin to coerce her to engage in sex acts with men in the Rochester area.