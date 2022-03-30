ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was convicted on several child pornography charges, including enticement of a minor, federal officials announced Wednesday.

According to U.S. Attorney Trini Ross, 52-year-old James Young of Rochester was convicted of enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity and production of child pornography by a federal jury. He faces a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of life in prison if sentenced.

Prosecutors say that New York State Police found an “Ollie Young” was communicating with a minor in Rochester through messages on Facebook. An investigation showed that “Ollie Young” was attempting to entice the minor to produce child exploitation images as well as sexual activity on multiple occasions.

A co-defendant in this case, Rebecca Wilson, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography and is awaiting sentencing.

Police say they were able to execute a search warrant and seized two cellphones belonging to Wilson that contained multiple videos of child pornography involving a minor victim.

Youg is scheduled to be sentenced on August 22.