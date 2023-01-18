The front of The Barrel, a strip club that was the site of the July triple shooting. (News 8 WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was found guilty of shooting three people in a strip club in 2021, prosecutors said Wednesday.

On July 17, 2021, the Rochester Police Department responded to a strip club on Anderson Avenue in the Neighborhood of the Arts called The Barrel. There, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds outside the club, and another shot inside, prosecutors said.

30-year-old Michael Parnell was identified by investigators as the shooter of all three men. He was taken into custody on August 29 following an investigation.

Parnell faces sentencing on February 22 for attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon on the second degree.

