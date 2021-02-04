Rochester man charged with sex trafficking, sexual enticement of a minor

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is charged with sex trafficking of a minor, sex trafficking by coercion, sexual enticement of a minor, and possession of child pornography.

Federal prosecutors say 62-year-old Peter Kiwitt now faces a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison. A $250,000 fine is also pending.

The superseding indictment also alleges that Kiwitt, as a registered sex offender, face enhanced penalties in the event he is convicted of certain of the crimes with which he is charged.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa M. Marangola, who is handling the case, stated that according to the superseding indictment and a previously filed complaint, on December 10, 2018, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle being driven by defendant. Also in the vehicle were two females, Adult Victim 1 (AV1) and Minor Victim 1 (MV1). The three were questioned regarding drug related activity but were released and eventually followed to a room at a motel in Penfield, NY. Officers went to the room and knocked on the door. Kiwitt indicated that he was dating AV1 but knew her to be a prostitute who belonged to another pimp known to law enforcement. He denied any involvement in prostitution at that time. Officers did not make any arrests at the time.

On January 23, 2019, Rochester Police Department officers responded to a residence in the City of Rochester for the report of a fatal overdose involving MV1. The owner of the apartment found MV1 deceased on his living room floor and called 911. He told officers he met MV1 through AV1, and that the night before, he brought MV1 back to his residence to engage in commercial sex acts with her.

Subsequent cell phone and Facebook searches uncovered conversations between the defendant, AV1, and MV1 regarding prostitution activities. Investigators also uncovered naked photos, some of which depicted child pornography.

In June 2017, Kiwitt was convicted in Monroe County, NY, of Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child, and sentenced to serve 10 years’ probation, and designated as a Level 1 Sex Offender.

The defendant was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark W. Pedersen and was detained.