Ridgeway robbery and assault suspect found in garbage tote, Rochester police say

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials announced an arrest Monday after a man was accused of attacking someone with a rock, then hiding in a garbage tote.

Police say 19-year-old Jamyr Buntley of Rochester is charged with two counts of second degree assault, second degree robbery, and second degree grand larceny.

Officials say officers responded to Ridgeway Avenue Friday for a reported robbery. They say the victim, a 33-year-old male city resident, was struck numerous times in the head with a rock and then robbed by Buntley.

Using a K-9, officers were able to locate, and safely arrest, Buntley while he was hiding inside a nearby garbage tote.

Buntley was booked into the Monroe County Jail and was arraigned in Rochester City Court.