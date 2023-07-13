ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 22-year-old Rochester man wanted for alleged sex offenses in Maryland was arrested Wednesday, according to the US Marshals Task Force.

Officials say that Zachary Vandame-Mancine allegedly met a 13-year-old girl online, and enticed the girl to send nude photos in exchange for money.

According to the US Marshals Task Force, it is also alleged Vandame-Mancine traveled to Maryland to engage in sexual acts with the girl.

Vandame-Mancine is charged on a warrant issued in June by the District Court of Maryland in Baltimore County for rape in the second degree, sex offense in the third degree, sexual solicitation of a minor, and child porn solicit subject.

The US Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force of the outstanding warrant for Vandame-Mancine. He was apprehended during a traffic stop in Rochester, taken to Monroe County Jail, and held as a fugitive from justice.