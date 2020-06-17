Rochester man arrested for fatal shooting at Chappa Grocery store

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting back in April.

On April 28, police responded to Chappa Grocery for the report of a male shot in the store.

34-year-old Chernet Tiruneh of Rochester was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

On June 16, members of the Tactical Unit arrested Gilberto Rivera, 30, of Rochester. This came after an investigation by the Major Crimes Unit. He is charged with murder in the 2nd degree for the shooting death of Tiruneh.

Rivera has been remanded to the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned on June 17.