Rochester man charged with murder for March fatal shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Charles Holley, 31, of Rochester was arraigned on an incitement accusing him of murdering 29-year-old Devon Wilburn on Dewey Avenue in March.

The 31-year-old is charged with murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the city’s 11th homicide.

Investigators named Holley as the main suspect after an extensive study of the fatal shooting that occured on March 24th. According to police, the victim suffered from at least one gunshot wound and was driven to Rochester General Hospital in a private vehicle. Later that day, Wilburn succumbed to his injuries.

According to officials, Holley was also involved in police pursuit earlier in July that sent four people to the hospital. He was arrested by U.S. Marshals and charged for criminal possession of weapon.

Holley was remanded to jail yesterday and is currently held without bail and no release.