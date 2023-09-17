ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to a July shooting that killed one man, and injured another, according to the Rochester Police Department.

On July 11, Rochester police officers responded to the area of North Union Street and Weld Street for the report of a man shot. When they arrived on scene, Sayyos Rios, 40, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Rios was pronounced dead after being taken to URMC. Shortly after this incident, a 19-year-old went to Rochester General Hospital after he was shot multiple times. The teen was treated and released. RPD said this shooting also occurred at the intersection of North Union Street and Weld Street.

Investigators say the suspect of both shootings was identified as Rochester resident Teodoro Rivera Jr., 26. On September 16, Rivera was found in Rochester by the United States Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force. Officers say when Rivera was taken into custody, he was in the possession of a loaded 9mm handgun.

According to RPD, investigators learned that Rivera drove through the intersection of Union and Weld Street in a stolen car, and shot a man who was standing in front of Rios’ house.

Rios was sitting on his porch at the time of the shooting and was struck by a stray gunshot in the head. Rochester police say Rios was not the intended victim, nor the suspect.

Rivera was charged with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree for the shooting and the killing of Savyos Rios. He was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree for the gun that was in possession at the time of his arrest.

Rochester police say additional charges may be presented to a Monroe County Grand Jury. Rivera was arraigned in Rochester City Court Sunday morning and remanded without bail. He will return to court later this month.