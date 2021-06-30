Rochester man charged with murder for Genesee Street shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been charged with murder after the fatal shooting of another Rochester man on Genesee Street earlier this month.

21-year old Troy Jones was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to the scene on Genesee and Sawyer Streets around 7 p.m. on June 17. Upon arrival, investigators found 22-year-old Brandon McClary suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the University of Rochester Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

“It is alleged that Jones was armed with a loaded 9mm handgun when shot McClary multiple times and killed him,” RPD officials said in a statement.

Jones will be arraigned in Rochester City Court on Wednesday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information about this crime is asked to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157, Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.