ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is charged with murder in connection to a homicide on East Ridge Road overnight.

Officers responded to 165 East Ridge road around midnight Monday for the report of a male that was shot.

Authorities say officers found 42-year-old Desmin Diggs with a gunshot wounder to the torso and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the police, 46-year-old Shawn Appleberry got in an argument with Diggs and shot him.

Officials say Appleberry is facing charges of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Rochester City Court Tuesday morning.

This was the 16th homicide in the City of Rochester so far in 2022.