Rochester man charged with murder for deadly westside shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is charged with murder in connection to a homicide earlier this month on the city’s west side.

Police say 40-year-old Delon McNeil is charged with second degree murder and second degree criminal possession of a weapon for the shooting death of 25-year-old Jaquan Hill.

Hill was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering multiple gunshot wounds on the morning of May 3. Two Monroe County probation officers were in the area of Lyell Avenue and Cameron street when they heard the gun shots being fire. Officials say McNeil used a handgun to shoot Hill during an argument.

With the assistance of the Ontario County Sheriff’s Department, and Geneva Police Department, McNeil was arrested Friday in Geneva, Rochester police say.

McNeil was remanded to the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned on these charges in Rochester City Court Saturday at 9:30 a.m.