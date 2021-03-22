Rochester man charged with murder for 2020 homicide of ‘beloved’ grocery store owner

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials announced Monday a murder arrest into an April 2020 homicide at a grocery store on the city’s northeast side.

Rochester police officers responded to 2020 Grand Avenue around 9:20 p.m. on April 28, 2020 for the report of a man shot inside the store there.

Upon arrival, officers found 34-year-old Chernet Tiruneh dead at the scene from a gunshot wound. Tiruneh was the owner and operator of Chappa Grocery and police say the investigation uncovered the murder was the result of a robbery attempt by two suspects.

Gilbero Rivera, 30 of Rochester, was arrested in connection to the homicide last June, and has since been charged with murder and attempted robbery.

Police say on Thursday, Alexander Laureano, 28 of Rochester, was arrested and charged with second degree murder, first degree attempted robbery and second degree attempter robbery for the shooing death last year.

Police say Chernet, also known as “Alex” or “Chappa,” was beloved not only by his family but also by members of the Beechwood neighborhood.

Laureano was arraigned Monday afternoon and remanded to Monroe County Jail without bail.