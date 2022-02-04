Rochester man charged with murder after being arrested in Texas

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department has made and announcement about an arrest in connection to a women that was struck and killed in late January.

First responders found 32 year-old Charlotte Thomas laying in the road on Lyell Avenue. It was determined she was shot and she later succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

Upon investigation by the Major Crimes Unit the suspect was identified as Ammenra Felton, a 30 year-old man from Rochester. Officials say further investigation revealed that Felton had fled after the incident to Sugar Land, Texas.

According to authorities, on February 1 local members of the United States Marshals Task Force and Rochester Police Major Crimes Investigators traveled to Sugarland, Texas, where they located and arrested Felton without incident.

Felton was charged with second degree murder for the death of Charlotte Thomas.

Felton and Thomas are believed to not have known each other and there are no motives for the shooting at this time.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office is currently in the process of extraditing Felton back to Rochester which is expected to occur within the next 30 days.