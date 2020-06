ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been charged with menacing after police had to closed down the portion of a road on Wednesday night.

Rochester Police officers responded to Hoff Street for the report of a man threatening with a gun. As a precaution, the area was locked down and the house was secured.

Within an hour, officers were able to take the suspect into custody.

No one was injured during the incident.