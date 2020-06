ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials have announced another arrest in connection to the violent protest, looting and vandalism that took place after a Black Lives Matter rally in the city on May 30.

Officials say 29-year-old Michelle Correia of Rochester is charged with burglary in the third degree and criminal mischief in the second degree.

Rochester police have now arrested 20 people in connection to the incidents that transpired that Saturday in late May.