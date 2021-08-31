Rochester man charged with attempted murder for July triple shooting on Anderson Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is facing a number of charges in connection to a triple shooting in the city last month.

Police officials announced Tuesday that 29-year-old Michael Parnell is charged with:

Attempted murder in the second degree

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree

Two counts of assault in the second degree

Reckless endangerment in the first degree.

Rochester police officers responded to the Barrel of Dolls strip club at 173 Anderson Avenue on July 17 for a reported shooting.

Once on scene, three adult men were found with gunshot wounds, one of which had life-threatening injuries and required hospital treatment. Police say all three victims survived their injuries.

Police say a SWAT and Tactical Unit executed a search warrant at Parnell’s residence Sunday where a load handgun was recovered and Parnell was taken into custody.

Police say he was booked into the Monroe County Jail.