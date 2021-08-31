                                                                                                                         
September 06 2021 04:00 pm

Rochester man charged with attempted murder for July triple shooting on Anderson Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is facing a number of charges in connection to a triple shooting in the city last month.

Police officials announced Tuesday that 29-year-old Michael Parnell is charged with:

  • Attempted murder in the second degree
  • Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree
  • Two counts of assault in the second degree
  • Reckless endangerment in the first degree.

Rochester police officers responded to the Barrel of Dolls strip club at 173 Anderson Avenue on July 17 for a reported shooting.

Once on scene, three adult men were found with gunshot wounds, one of which had life-threatening injuries and required hospital treatment. Police say all three victims survived their injuries.

Police say a SWAT and Tactical Unit executed a search warrant at Parnell’s residence Sunday where a load handgun was recovered and Parnell was taken into custody.

Police say he was booked into the Monroe County Jail.

